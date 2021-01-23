Hurricane forecast for coastal areas of Balochistan

The fisheries department has issued a warning for fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni as typhoons reported in coastal areas of Balochistan.

As per the spokesperson of Pakistan Meteorological Department, a hurricane is expected on from Saturday to Monday (January 23 to January 25).

Following the alert, the fisheries department directed fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni to refrain from venturing into the deep sea from today till Monday.

Strong winds are likely in the coastal areas of Balochistan from today till Monday due to the high tide.

The Balochistan fisheries assistant director said fishermen in Gwadar and Pasni should avoid the deep sea and take precautionary measures to avert any mishaps.

“Fishermen should take all precautionary measures before going into the sea,” read a notification.