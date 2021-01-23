ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
PTI not facing any threat from PDM: CM

Recorder Report 23 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is not facing any threat from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership which is perusing the policy of agitation to create anarchy in the country.

“The opposition is engaged in a futile exercise of staging agitations but the government is not facing any threat from the PDM which is already facing internal chaos,” said the chief minister in a statement issued on Friday. He regretted that these elements are trying to fulfill enemy’s agenda by creating a state of anarchy in the country.

“Those who try to weaken the national interest cannot be the leaders. These elements are putting the national interest at stake for the sake of gaining some political mileage,” he said, adding that there is no room for negative politics and the perpetrators of negativity should realize facts because the nation needs unity and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has regretted that the PDM played its role in increasing the intensity of coronavirus by holding gatherings. She said that 714 new coronavirus cases were reported while 25 people breathed their last during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

