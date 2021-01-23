ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
Multinational Maritime Exercise: CM reviews AMAN-21 arrangements

Recorder Report 23 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewing the arrangements of Multinational Maritime Exercise, AMAN-21 being hosted by Pakistan Navy, directed all the civic bodies to give a festive kind of look to the city.

“This is an honor to host AMAN-21 exercise to be participated by 46 countries; therefore, all the arrangements including rehabilitation, paint works and installation of welcome neon signs should reflect best hospitality,” the CM said while presiding over a meeting here at the CM House on Friday.

Pakistan Navy is hosting Multinational Maritime Exercise from Feb 11 to 16, in which over 46 countries would participate.

The theme of event is ‘Together For Peace.’ It may be noted that since 2007, Pakistan Navy has been hosting AMAN exercises in which ships, Active Command and Special Operations Forces (SOF) of America, Russia, China and UK Navies participate.

“Traffic management during the exercise should also be made accordingly,” the chief minister directed the police department. He also directed law enforcement agencies to maintain a favorable security environment and pleasant atmosphere during Exercise AMAN-21.

