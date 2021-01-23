KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

================================================================================================== Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/ L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount ================================================================================================== BRR Guardian Mod. 30.12.2020 21.01.2021 28.01.2021 - Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 13.01.2021 03.02.2021 11.02.2021 - Shell Pakistan Ltd. 19.01.2021 10.02.2021 17.02.2021 Prem 65% ==================================================================================================

