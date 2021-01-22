ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

We must change the way we play to build confidence, says Liverpool's Klopp

  • We go again, there's no doubt about that. When things don't work out on the pitch as we want them to, there's an issue.
  • Confidence is not naturally given to normal people so some things have to work out to build confidence. It didn't work out in the final third for us in the last few games.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he has failed to get the message across to his team about how he wants them to play as they look to get their season back on track following a run of poor form.

Liverpool have gone five league games without a win and Thursday's 1-0 defeat by Burnley was their first loss at Anfield in nearly four years, leaving the Premier League champions six points off current leaders Manchester United.

"We go again, there's no doubt about that. When things don't work out on the pitch as we want them to, there's an issue," Klopp told reporters ahead of Sunday's FA Cup fourth round tie against United.

"How I understand the issue is the things I tell the boys, I didn't tell them clear enough. So I have to change the way I tell the boys and we have to change the way we play."

Liverpool have not scored in four league games for the first time since May 2000 and Klopp said he was looking to rebuild confidence in the squad.

"Confidence is not naturally given to normal people so some things have to work out to build confidence. It didn't work out in the final third for us in the last few games," he added.

"We haven't got the results we wanted for a few weeks now. Some parts of our game were absolutely good enough and some were not. So we have to keep going with the things that were good and improve the others."

Liverpool drew 0-0 with United in the league last week and Klopp said he would name a strong lineup in the tie at Old Trafford.

"We want to win the game, that's clear. The game will be decided on the night. That's how we will make the lineup," he said.

"We want to go through and for that we have to play really well. United are in a really good moment."

Football FA Cup Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp

We must change the way we play to build confidence, says Liverpool's Klopp

COVID-19: China's CanSino to offer Pakistan 20 million doses

After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year

Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters