Business & Finance
BioNTech says offering 50mn needles to extract more vaccine doses
- European Union countries have been rushing to secure supplies of special syringes with so-called low dead space that are needed to eliminate waste of vaccine when administering the shots.
22 Jan 2021
FRANKFURT/BERLIN: BioNTech is selling 50 million specialty needles at no profit to countries struggling to extract an extra sixth dose from vials of its COVID-19 vaccine, while Europe's immunisation campaign is hobbled by a temporary supply shortfall.
European Union countries have been rushing to secure supplies of special syringes with so-called low dead space that are needed to eliminate waste of vaccine when administering the shots.
"BioNTech purchased low dead space needles which work with multiple syringes and is offering a supply with the low dead space needles to countries around the world on a cost-covering basis," it said in a written statement to Reuters.
State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc
BioNTech says offering 50mn needles to extract more vaccine doses
COVID-19: China's CanSino to offer Pakistan 20 million doses
After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year
Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration
PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today
Germany virus death toll tops 50,000
Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge
Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms
Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020
IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad
Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief
Read more stories
Comments