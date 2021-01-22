ANL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.31%)
ASC 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.81%)
AVN 94.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.16%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.74%)
DGKC 110.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.3%)
EPCL 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.32%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
FFBL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.2%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
HUBC 86.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.58%)
JSCL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.11%)
KAPCO 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.97%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.76%)
MLCF 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.08%)
PAEL 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.31%)
PPL 93.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
PRL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.53%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
UNITY 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ivory Coast cocoa exporters curb exposure and inventories amid glut

  • "You have to adapt or lose a lot of money on LID," a director of an Abidjan-based international cocoa company said, requesting to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the issue.
  • Exporters said most of the cocoa purchased between October and December will now be used to honour around 80% of the January-March contracts.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

ABIDJAN: Cocoa exporters in the world's top grower Ivory Coast are switching to cheaper contracts for later delivery and buying less to cut inventories amid a glut, blaming a scheme to charge a $400-per-tonne cocoa premium to curb farmer poverty.

Exporters said that the introduction this season of the Living Income Differential (LID) premium - paid by exporters to the government to support farmers - together with a bumper crop while global demand is falling, had left them with tonnes of unsold stocks and forced them to limit risks.

"You have to adapt or lose a lot of money on LID," a director of an Abidjan-based international cocoa company said, requesting to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the issue.

"We all followed the market that switched to January-March contracts that were cheaper than the October-December delivery," the director said.

Only Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together account for 60% of global output of cocoa, have implemented the LID, pushing up their prices relative to competitors.

Prior to the implementation of the LID scheme, beans in Ivory Coast were purchased and exported according to a defined period. October-December, and January-March for the main crop harvest, and April-June, July-September, for the smaller mid-crop harvest.

Exporters said most of the cocoa purchased between October and December will now be used to honour around 80% of the January-March contracts, adding most of the 400,000 tonnes of beans harvested in the January-March period will end up unsold.

The move by the exporters has left regulator Ivory Coast Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) with tonnes of unsold beans from the main crop harvest. The volume of unsold main-crop beans in farm warehouses could reach 200,000 tonnes by the end of January, sources have said.

Another Abidjan-based director of a European cocoa trading firm, who also requested anonymity, said that contracts for delivery further out in the year now represent over 70% of the company's portfolio this season compared to 30-40% previously.

Buyers including chocolate majors have also reached their targeted volumes for the main harvest and no longer plan to buy more than necessary. "With the introduction of LID, it is no longer profitable to hold inventory like before. We just buy what we need," the director said. Exporters expect the trend to continue into the 2021/2022 season.

Their decision is having repercussions further down the chain with middlemen and cooperatives unable to finance purchases from farmers who are offering beans from the main crop at a steep discount to the guaranteed farmgate price.

"Let's say that 70% of the volume of beans that is usually produced between January and March is going to stay in the bush with the cooperatives or the farmers due to a lack of buyers," said a purchasing manager for a major exporter based in the port city of San Pedro.

Cocoa prices cocoa regulator cocoa farmer Cocoa exporters

Ivory Coast cocoa exporters curb exposure and inventories amid glut

COVID-19 vaccine: CanSino to offer Pakistan 20 million doses

After impressive growth, Pakistan eyes IT exports of over $ 2bn this year

Democrats with BJP/RSS links excluded from Biden Administration

PIA's legal team to appear before UK court today

Germany virus death toll tops 50,000

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters