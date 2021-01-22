Apple to bring a thinner MacBook Air with Magnetic Charger

Apple Inc. plans on launching a thinner and lighter MacBook Air with a magnetic charger. The new Mac lineup is expected to be released during the second half of this year or in 2022.

The tech giant is working on including the company's MagSafe charging technology and a next-generation version of the Apple's in-house Mac processors in this lineup. Previously, the magnetic charger was removed from MacBook Air in the 2018 redesign; Apple is planning to bring it back this time. In addition to this, the new MacBook Air will also feature a pair of USB 4 ports for connecting external devices.

While the current MacBook Air weighs 2.8 pounds and is a little more than half an inch at its thickest point, the company is planning to shrink the laptop border around the screen, which will remain13 inches in size.

Although, a larger 15 inch screen was discussed, the company decided to opt for a thinner and lighter option after taking customer feedback into account.

This new MacBook will also be a higher-end version, while the current MacBook Air will remain in the market as Apple's entry-level offering.