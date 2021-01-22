Biden nominates Kashmiri-origin diplomat for key State Department role

President Joe Biden nominated a Kashmiri-origin diplomat as Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights - a key State Department position, as the new administration takes office.

Uzra Zeya, who resigned from the foreign service in 2018, in protest against President Trump's policies, has been nominated by the Biden Administration for the key position in the Department of State.

Most recently, Zeya served as the CEO and President of the Alliance for Peacebuilding, where she utilised her nearly two-decades of diplomatic experience in Near East, South Asian, European and multi-lateral affairs.

From 2012 to 2014, Zeya served as Acting Assistant Secretary and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour.

Zeya has also served as Deputy Executive Secretary to the Secretary of State, Director of the Executive Secretariat Staff, and as the United Nations General Assembly Coordinator.

She is a recipient of the Légion d’honneur, France’s highest civilian honour, a Presidential Rank Award, and fifteen Superior Honour and Senior Performance Awards.

On the key State Department nominations announced by Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said, “This remarkable team of distinguished diplomats and seasoned leaders reflects the very best of our nation”.