ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar says new LG system will be as per public aspirations

Recorder Report 22 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the new local government system will be as per public aspirations while the PTI government is following a composite development agenda and the destiny of the backward areas will be changed.

While talking to different delegations in Chichawatni, the CM listened to their problems and directed to review the expansion of the vegetable market and model bazaars’ planning. Being a lawyer, I fully understand the problems of the legal fraternity, he stated.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that the doors of CM Office are open to the people adding that establishment of the university campus at Chichawatni will also be reviewed.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has felicitated US president Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris.

In a Tweet, the governor expressed the hope that Joe Biden would play his role to resolve the Kashmir issue, adding that peace in the region was not possible without resolving the Kashmir issue. He said that he was hopeful that Pak-US relations would usher in a new era of mutual respect and would be stronger than before.

He said that sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and the people of Pakistan in war against terrorism are unprecedented. The international community including the US should acknowledge it, he added.

Moreover, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the PTI government has set a new example of transparency and no one could dare of usurpation of resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Joe Biden Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan PTI

Buzdar says new LG system will be as per public aspirations

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

US resumes WHO support, launches $1.9trn virus plan

Fire at India’s Serum Institute kills 5

Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet probe body

Petitions against KE privatisation rejected by SHC

EoIs of three PSEs to be issued by mid-Feb

Projects, including phase-I of K-IV, approved by Ecnec

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.