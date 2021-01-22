Buzdar says new LG system will be as per public aspirations

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the new local government system will be as per public aspirations while the PTI government is following a composite development agenda and the destiny of the backward areas will be changed.

While talking to different delegations in Chichawatni, the CM listened to their problems and directed to review the expansion of the vegetable market and model bazaars’ planning. Being a lawyer, I fully understand the problems of the legal fraternity, he stated.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that the doors of CM Office are open to the people adding that establishment of the university campus at Chichawatni will also be reviewed.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has felicitated US president Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris.

In a Tweet, the governor expressed the hope that Joe Biden would play his role to resolve the Kashmir issue, adding that peace in the region was not possible without resolving the Kashmir issue. He said that he was hopeful that Pak-US relations would usher in a new era of mutual respect and would be stronger than before.

He said that sacrifices rendered by the armed forces and the people of Pakistan in war against terrorism are unprecedented. The international community including the US should acknowledge it, he added.

Moreover, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the PTI government has set a new example of transparency and no one could dare of usurpation of resources.

