Commissioner visits Children’s Hospital Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited Children’s Hospital Faisalabad and reviewed the medical facilities provided to sick children in various sections.

He said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the district and Divisional administration was fully mobilized to provide quality health care to the citizens. Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Ahmed Butter and Dean Dr Hina Ayesha gave a detailed briefing to the Commissioner about the medical facilities, treatment and resources available to the sick children in various sections.

The Commissioner reviewed the provision of medicines and medical facilities to the under treatment children. He also emphasized on the regular availability of doctors and other staff in all fields of the hospital. He inspected various departments including Emergency ward, OPD, Medical, Surgical, Ophthalmology, Operation Theatre, HDU, ICU, CT Scan, Nursery.

He urged to ensure high governance in the management of the hospital and said the sick children and their families should be satisfied with the treatment facilities being provided by the government. He also enquired after the health of children undergoing treatment in different wards and prayed for their early recovery.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021