ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Commissioner visits Children’s Hospital Faisalabad

22 Jan 2021

FAISALABAD: Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited Children’s Hospital Faisalabad and reviewed the medical facilities provided to sick children in various sections.

He said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the district and Divisional administration was fully mobilized to provide quality health care to the citizens. Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Ahmed Butter and Dean Dr Hina Ayesha gave a detailed briefing to the Commissioner about the medical facilities, treatment and resources available to the sick children in various sections.

The Commissioner reviewed the provision of medicines and medical facilities to the under treatment children. He also emphasized on the regular availability of doctors and other staff in all fields of the hospital. He inspected various departments including Emergency ward, OPD, Medical, Surgical, Ophthalmology, Operation Theatre, HDU, ICU, CT Scan, Nursery.

He urged to ensure high governance in the management of the hospital and said the sick children and their families should be satisfied with the treatment facilities being provided by the government. He also enquired after the health of children undergoing treatment in different wards and prayed for their early recovery.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar ICU Saqib Manan HDU CT Scan Nursery OPD Medical Surgical Ophthalmology Operation Theatre Habib Ahmed Butter Hina Ayesha sick children

Commissioner visits Children’s Hospital Faisalabad

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

US resumes WHO support, launches $1.9trn virus plan

Fire at India’s Serum Institute kills 5

Justice Azmat to head Broadsheet probe body

Petitions against KE privatisation rejected by SHC

EoIs of three PSEs to be issued by mid-Feb

Projects, including phase-I of K-IV, approved by Ecnec

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.