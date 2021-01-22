Pakistan progressing under leadership of Imran: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that Pakistan had witnessed progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During a press conference, he said that the PDM had always sought National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for the corrupt people. He said the government would not give any kind of NRO to them. The minister said that the masses had also rejected them in the elections. He said that the opposition parties had not submitted required details of foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Whereas, the PTI had provided the record of 40,000 donors account numbers to the ECP. He claimed that the opposition parties were playing in the hands of anti-State lobbies. He also urged them to avoid playing in the hands of such elements for the interest of the country.

He said those anti-State lobbies did not want Pakistan to flourish and progress under the able leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been meeting with anti-Pakistan lobbyists, which was working under the greater game plan of India and Israel to defame Pakistan.

The PDM President, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, also held meetings with the foreign lobbies, he added. He questioned that why was Maulana against the merger of erstwhile FATA? Adding that Ajmal Qadri was from which party?

Murad Saeed said that former Pakistan ambassador to India Abdul Basit had categorically stated that Nawaz Sharif's sons had made him calls a number of times and asked for issuing a secret visa to Sajan Jindal.

He said Nawaz Sharif did not meet with Hurriyat leadership to make India happy during his visit to India.

He said that that India had carried out a fake propaganda against Pakistan which had been exposed through the EU DisinfoLab which had already compromised the credibility of India.

The minister said that EU DisinfoLab revealed that more than 750 Indian websites covering over 119 countries had been operational for about 15 years with the sole agenda of undermining Pakistan. He said DisinfoLab had fully exposed India's conspiracies against Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also exposed India at international forums.

The minister further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not any Panama, Iqama or foreign properties as his whole life consisted of struggling for the betterment of the country and the prosperity of its people.

He said that PM Khan also raised voice for the people of Palestine and became an Ambassador for people of Kashmir at international forums.

He further said that Pakistan had given sacrifices of 7,000 security forces and 80,000 people for the restoration of peace in the country while the opposition parties were busy supporting the anti-State lobbies.

He said that the PTI government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had made "Nazra" (recitation of the holy Quran) compulsory, and also announced to pay salaries to the imams (prayer leaders) of various mosques.

