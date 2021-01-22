Opposition facilitating PTI govt, says JI chief

KARACHI: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Thursday accused the opposition parties of facilitating the PTI government, saying they are “one”.

Addressing members of the Karachi Bar Association at the Quaid-e-Azam auditorium, he called the opposition parties and PTI government “one”. He held the PTI government responsible for poor governance and incompetence that brought miseries to the people.

He also slammed the PDM “for supporting the PTI rule on extension of Army chief service term, legislation on FATF, setting up of military courts and Kashmir policy.

“Each of them (PDM and PTI) showed their loyalty to support extending Army chief term,” Siraj said, adding that the JI was struggling against the PDM and the PTI to bring in the rule of law in the country.

