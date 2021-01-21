Opposition using all forums to pressurise NAB: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Terming the decision to summon National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman by National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting as ridiculous, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that the opposition was utilizing all available platforms to pressurise the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to media persons at Parliament House after attending the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, he said the prime minister had already constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the persons, characters, ministers and lawyers involved in the Broadsheet case and report within 45 days.

The opposition’s main objective was to get political mileage from the Broadsheet saga, he said adding that the inquiry committee had been tasked to investigate every aspect of the issue.

He recalled that the Broadsheet issue was not surfaced during the tenure of PTI but it was started in the year 2000 and culminated during PTI’s tenure.

Responding to a question, he said court verdict regarding PTV management was being implemented in letter and spirit and new board of directors of PTV might be constituted within the fortnight as the absence of such board could affect PTV’s performance.