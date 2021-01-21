ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition using all forums to pressurise NAB: Shibli

  • He recalled that the Broadsheet issue was not surfaced during the tenure of PTI but it was started in the year 2000 and culminated during PTI’s tenure.
APP 21 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Terming the decision to summon National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman by National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting as ridiculous, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that the opposition was utilizing all available platforms to pressurise the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to media persons at Parliament House after attending the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, he said the prime minister had already constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the persons, characters, ministers and lawyers involved in the Broadsheet case and report within 45 days.

The opposition’s main objective was to get political mileage from the Broadsheet saga, he said adding that the inquiry committee had been tasked to investigate every aspect of the issue.

He recalled that the Broadsheet issue was not surfaced during the tenure of PTI but it was started in the year 2000 and culminated during PTI’s tenure.

Responding to a question, he said court verdict regarding PTV management was being implemented in letter and spirit and new board of directors of PTV might be constituted within the fortnight as the absence of such board could affect PTV’s performance.

Shibli Faraz National Assembly NAB opposition PTV PTI

Opposition using all forums to pressurise NAB: Shibli

COAS General Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record high gathers pace

Jobless claim data underscores employment crisis awaiting Biden

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad leave nearly 30 dead

Custom Duties over Rs 1mn to be collected through ADC mechanism only: SBP

Biden signs executive order to end Trump’s Muslim ban

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters