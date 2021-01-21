ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
Pakistan

PTI govt to utilize all available resources to bring Nawaz back: Fawad

  • He added that final report would be presented to the prime minister within forty five days.
APP 21 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would utilize all available resources to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan.

The ruling party would avail all options for ensuring presence of the former prime minister, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The people had given votes to PTI for recovery of money looted by leaders of Opposition parties during their tenures, he added.

The minister said that political parties particularly Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had damaged the governance system and now, asking the ruling party to improve it.

Commenting on Broadsheet scandal, he said a committee had been formed to collect details.

He added that final report would be presented to the prime minister within forty five days.

Lamenting over the policies of the foreign countries, Ch Fawad Hussain said that leaders of some under developed regions had a practice to plunder the money of poor masses and hide such money in foreign banks.

He urged the developed countries particularly Britain to look into the matter and uphold the image in the comity of nations.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain PTI Minister for Science and Technology Muslim League N

