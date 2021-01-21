ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,866 Increased By ▲ 32.65 (0.68%)
BR30 24,821 Increased By ▲ 127.44 (0.52%)
KSE100 45,984 Increased By ▲ 307.52 (0.67%)
KSE30 19,148 Increased By ▲ 122.61 (0.64%)
Jan 21, 2021
Markets

US stocks flat following mixed economic data

  • All three major indices ended at records Wednesday after Joe Biden was sworn in as president amid optimism over the new administration's plans to support the US economy and improve the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
AFP 21 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were little changed early Thursday following mixed economic data a day after hitting all-time highs amid optimism over the US presidential transition.

The housing market again showed strength in December, with homebuilding projects jumping 5.8 percent from the prior month. Meanwhile, new jobless claims fell marginally from the prior week, but remained at 900,000, a stunningly high level some 10 months into the coronavirus pandemic.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was unchanged at 31,186.54.

The broad-based S&P 500 was also flat at 3,851.49, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 13,475.00.

All three major indices ended at records Wednesday after Joe Biden was sworn in as president amid optimism over the new administration's plans to support the US economy and improve the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

But early news reports indicating congressional skepticism of Biden's $1.9 trillion fiscal package suggest "it isn't going to be an easy undertaking to get the fullness of the proposal passed soon," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

Among individual companies, United Airlines slumped 5.8 percent as it projected first-quarter revenues declines of 65 percent after reporting a $7.1 billion loss in 2020 due to the big downturn in travel from the coronavirus.

