Firdous Shamim resigns as Sindh PA opposition leader

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Wednesday submitted his resignation to the Speaker Sindh Assembly as the provincial assembly’s opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi had earlier announced to step down as the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

The PTI senior leader submitted his resignation to the Speaker Sindh Assembly today, whereas, Haleem Adil Sheikh will succeed him as the new PA opposition leader.

Sources told that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership had expressed reservations over the nomination of Haleem Adil Sheikh for the position. Naqvi said in a statement that he is tendering resignation as the Sindh Assembly’s opposition leader and he had also sent the copy of his resignation to the prime minister through WhatsApp.

He said that the responsibility of the opposition leader was given by the PTI leadership. Naqvi also congratulated Haleem Adil Sheikh for being appointed as the new opposition leader.

Earlier on January 7, it emerged that the central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had sought resignation from its provincial lawmaker and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had met with Naqvi and conveyed him a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI had earlier decided to make Haleem Adil Sheikh the new Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.