Ministry reviews progress on commencement of ferry service

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) on Wednesday reviewed the progress on the commencement ferry service to all possible destinations across the world.

The federal government had already accorded formal approval to the launch of a ferry service from Karachi and Gwadar Ports.

The review meeting was held in chair of Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed at Karachi Port Trust Head Office, said a press release issued here.

Chairman KPT Nadir Mumtaz Warraich and other stakeholders also participated in the meeting.

The ferry terminals at Gwadar Port, Karachi Port and Port Qasim would be established by the respective port authorities, replicating all the operation facilities related to security, immigration and customs of any international airport country in collaboration with other concerned ministries.