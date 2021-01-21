KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 20, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 520,474,956 305,418,413 21,609,978,342 11,733,870,728 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,260,835,900 (1,284,208,501) (23,372,601) Local Individuals 17,462,374,444 (16,909,869,155) 552,505,289 Local Corporates 7,998,219,548 (8,527,352,236) (529,132,688) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021