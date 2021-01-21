Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
21 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 20, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
520,474,956 305,418,413 21,609,978,342 11,733,870,728
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,260,835,900 (1,284,208,501) (23,372,601)
Local Individuals 17,462,374,444 (16,909,869,155) 552,505,289
Local Corporates 7,998,219,548 (8,527,352,236) (529,132,688)
===============================================================================
