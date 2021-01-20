ANL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
UK's Johnson 'looks forward' to working with Biden

  • "Congratulations to Joe Biden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic inauguration," Johnson tweeted.
AFP 20 Jan 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday congratulated new US President Joe Biden following his inauguration, saying he "looks forward" to working with him on "issues that matter to us all".

"Congratulations to Joe Biden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic inauguration," Johnson tweeted.

"America's leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden."

