Markets
Hong Kong stocks rise at open
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 percent, or 152.13 points, to 29,794.41.
20 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed again at Wednesday's open, extending the week's healthy rally on recovery hopes while investors also look ahead to the inauguration of Joe Biden as US president later in the day.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 2.26 points, to 3,564.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.05 percent, or 1.28 points, to 2,379.93.
