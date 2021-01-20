ANL 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
Hong Kong stocks rise at open

  • The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 percent, or 152.13 points, to 29,794.41.
AFP 20 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed again at Wednesday's open, extending the week's healthy rally on recovery hopes while investors also look ahead to the inauguration of Joe Biden as US president later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 percent, or 152.13 points, to 29,794.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 2.26 points, to 3,564.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.05 percent, or 1.28 points, to 2,379.93.

