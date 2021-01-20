ANL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
ASC 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.59%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
BYCO 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
DGKC 110.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.59%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.97%)
FFL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.11%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.83%)
JSCL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 43.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
PAEL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.78%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.09%)
PRL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.78%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.37%)
TRG 107.56 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.62%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.64%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,830 Decreased By ▼ -25.6 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,678 Decreased By ▼ -102.07 (-0.41%)
KSE100 45,673 Decreased By ▼ -229.84 (-0.5%)
KSE30 19,030 Decreased By ▼ -123.1 (-0.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of inauguration

  • "To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation," Biden said to kick off a tribute that included observances in cities across the country.
Reuters 20 Jan 2021

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have perished from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the novel coronavirus claimed its first U.S. life.

The sundown commemoration came hours before President Donald Trump was due to leave the White House for the last time and hand over a country racked by the greatest public health crisis in a century, economic devastation and violent political upheaval.

Ceremonies spearheaded by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris from the base of the Lincoln Memorial marked the federal government's first official nod to the staggering death toll from the pandemic.

"To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation," Biden said to kick off a tribute that included observances in cities across the country.

As he spoke, 400 electric lamps lining the sides of the memorial's Reflecting Pool were illuminated to honor the lives lost, followed by gospel star Yolanda Adams' performance of the song "Hallelujah," then a moment of silence.

Michigan hospital nurse Lori Marie Key sang "Amazing Grace" before Biden took the podium. After he spoke, about 4 miles (6.5 km) away, the bells of the National Cathedral tolled 400 times.

"Though we may be physically separated, we the American people are united in spirit," Harris said before introducing Key. "My abiding prayer is that we emerge from his ordeal with a new wisdom - to cherish simple moments, to imagine new possibilities and to open our hearts just a little bit more to one another."

The United States on Tuesday surpassed 24 million known COVID-19 infections and 400,000 lives lost since the nation's first documented COVID-19 death in February of 2020, according to a Reuters tally. The country has averaged more than 200,000 new cases and 3,220 deaths a day over the past week, and has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world.

Coronavirus Donald Trump US Joe Biden Kamala Harris Joe Biden’s inauguration

Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of inauguration

US exceeds 400,000 coronavirus deaths

Equity investments from abroad: Govt all set to approve new policy

YouTube extends ban on Trump channel ahead of inaugeration

Incoming US defense chief promises to fight extremists in the ranks

Trump halts deportation of Venezuelans for 18 months

ECC meets today

Ex-superior court judge-led body to probe Broadsheet case

Ministerial body asked to present findings in 45 days

Cabinet briefed about Covid-19 impacts

Covid-19, economic impact are top global threats: WEF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters