Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at break
- The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.26 percent or 76.58 points, to 29,718.86.
20 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the morning session slightly higher Wednesday but earlier strong gains were pared by profit-taking following a more than three percent rise in the previous two days.
