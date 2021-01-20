No room for agitational politics: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that Pakistan will move forward under the strong leadership of PM Imran Khan and here is no room for agitational politics.

“Those pursuing agitational politics are striving to obstruct the development process have been badly exposed,” the CM said, adding: “In fact, the agitational politics has failed before the politics of public service of the PTI-led government.”

Talking to Amir Talal Gopang MNA and Syed Muhammad Sibtain Raza MPA, the CM maintained the opposition is undermining national interest for safeguarding some personal stakes. On the other side, public service is the main agenda of the PTI and the government will work hard to provide various facilities to the citizens, he added.

The CM reiterated the people of South Punjab have been given their rights, for the first time, as the government is fulfilling its promises made with the people.

