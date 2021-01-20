Bilawal to inaugurate Larkana Industrial Zone on 22nd

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate Larkana Industrial Zone on January 22.

It is hoped that the establishment of Larkana Industrial Zone will provide decent employment to the people of the area and bring prosperity.

This was stated by the minister while talking to media on the occasion of his visit to Larkana Industrial Zone.

During the visit, the officers briefed the Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo about the ongoing development works in Larkana Industrial Zone. MD Site Ajaz Billo, Secretary Site Naeem Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Abdul Wahid and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said the Sindh government was working for industrial development in Karachi, Hyderabad and other major cities as well as other parts of the province. With the activation of Larkana Industrial Zone, better employment opportunities would be available to the youth of Larkana Division and other areas as well.