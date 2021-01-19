ANL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.78%)
ASC 17.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.41%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 91.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
DGKC 111.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
EPCL 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
FFL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.4%)
HASCOL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
JSCL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
PAEL 39.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.48%)
PIBTL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
PPL 96.56 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.59%)
PRL 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.72%)
PTC 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
TRG 106.06 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.09%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,860 Increased By ▲ 23.56 (0.49%)
BR30 24,634 Increased By ▲ 188.61 (0.77%)
KSE100 45,947 Increased By ▲ 220.75 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,156 Increased By ▲ 136.37 (0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may rise to $1,862

  • Another retracement analysis on the fall from $1,959.01 to $1,809.90 reveals a support at $1,832, the 14.6% level, a break below may cause a fall to $1,820.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may rise to $1,862 per ounce, as it has cleared a resistance at $1,839.

The first leg of the fall from the Jan. 6 high of $1,959.01 has completed around a support at $1,811, the 76.4% retracement on the uptrend from $1,764.29 to $1,959.01.

The completion has been confirmed by the five-wave structure of the fall. Following its surget above $1,839, the metal seems to be rising towards $1,862.

Another retracement analysis on the fall from $1,959.01 to $1,809.90 reveals a support at $1,832, the 14.6% level, a break below may cause a fall to $1,820.

On the daily chart, gold has found a support at $1,805, the 50% projection level of a wave C from $1,959.01. The two hammers forming on Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 are convincing signals that the drop has become exhausted, and a bounce is due.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Silver Spot gold Spot Gold rate

Spot gold may rise to $1,862

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters