ANL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.59%)
ASC 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.59%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.25%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 110.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.64%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.48%)
FCCL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
FFBL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
FFL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.73%)
HASCOL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.7%)
HUBC 83.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
JSCL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.71%)
KEL 4.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.47%)
MLCF 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.53%)
PAEL 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
PPL 94.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.92%)
PRL 24.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.2%)
TRG 105.88 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.85%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,831 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.12%)
BR30 24,463 Increased By ▲ 17.35 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -44.49 (-0.1%)
KSE30 18,994 Decreased By ▼ -25.69 (-0.14%)
Hong Kong stocks up more than 3 percent at break

  • The Hang Seng Index rallied 3.06 percent, or 883.40 points, to 29,746.17.
AFP 19 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks soared more than three percent Tuesday morning, in line with an Asia-wide advance, boosted by a flood of cash from mainland Chinese investors and as traders remain upbeat about the long-term economic outlook.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 3.06 percent, or 883.40 points, to 29,746.17, its highest level since May 2019.

