Markets
Hong Kong stocks up more than 3 percent at break
- The Hang Seng Index rallied 3.06 percent, or 883.40 points, to 29,746.17.
19 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks soared more than three percent Tuesday morning, in line with an Asia-wide advance, boosted by a flood of cash from mainland Chinese investors and as traders remain upbeat about the long-term economic outlook.
The Hang Seng Index rallied 3.06 percent, or 883.40 points, to 29,746.17, its highest level since May 2019.
