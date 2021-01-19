14-member KDLB to be constituted

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to constitute a 14-member Karachi Dock Labour Board (KDLB) to ensure regulatory mechanism for the employees, official sources told Business Recorder.

The KDLB is governed under Act, 1974) to secure an adequate number of dock workers available for the efficient performance of dock work and to bring about expeditious turnaround of ships, as per a scheme called Karachi Dock Labour Board (KDLB) (Regulation of Employment) Scheme 1973 promulgated in 1973. Administration of the scheme is vested to Karachi Dock Labour Board, which is to be a body corporate with perpetual succession and common seal.

As per clause 4 of KDLB Scheme, the Board shall consist of fourteen members to be appointed by the Federal Government, comprising four members from the Federal Government, five members from the Dock Workers, two members nominated by the Karachi Stevedore Conference Limited, one member representing Pakistani ship-owners, one member from Pakistan Ships Agents Association and one member nominated by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A member, other than a member representing the Federal Government, shall hold office for a period of two years from the date of the notification.

However, the member shall continue in office until the appointment of his successor is notified in the official gazette. The proposed composition of KDLB Board, which needs approval, is as follows: (i) Chairman KPT (ex-officio federal government; (ii) General Manager (Finance) KPT (ex-officio member federal government); (iii) Traffic Manager, KPT (ex-officio member federal government); (iv) Director Labour (ex-officio member, Government of Sindh: (v) Amin Gul- representative of Dock Workers CBA; (vi) Muhammad Dawood - representative of Dock Workers CBA; (vii) Hussaini Paryal - representative of Dock Workers CBA; (viii) Ubaid ur Rehman - representative of Dock Workers CBA; (ix) Zeba Noor Shah - representative of Dock Workers CBA; (x) Kamran Farid- representative of Pakistan Stevedore Conference (G) Ltd; (xi) Sadaquat Ali Babar - representative of Pakistan Stevedore Conference (G) Ltd; (xii) Chairman PNSC - representative of Shipowners Association; (xiii) Muhammad Younus - representative of Pakistan Ship Agents Association and; (xiv) Khurram Aziz Khan - representative of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

As per instructions issued by the Cabinet Division vide Cabinet Division’s U.O. of March 16, 2018, no appointment should be made on Board of Directors of any organization/company/corporation under the administrative control of Ministries/Division without seeking formal approval of the Prime Minister. Accordingly, the case was moved for approval of the Prime Minister, who has accorded his consent to place the summary before the Cabinet for consideration.

As per Supreme Court Decision, the word “Federal Government” has been defined as Federal Cabinet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021