KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 281,584 tonnes of cargo comprising 213,887 tonnes of import cargo and 67,697 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 213,887 tonnes comprised of 83,098 tonnes of containerised cargo; 19,532 tonnes of bulk cargo; 12,582 tonnes of DAP; 29,067 tonnes of wheat; 3,749 tonnes of soyabean and 65,859 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 67,697 tonnes comprised of 59,984 tonnes of containerised cargo; 106 tonnes of bulk cargo; 6,487 tonnes of clinkers; 1,120 tonnes of loose bulk cement and 000 tonnes oil/liquid cargo.

There were twelve ships namely Northern Dedication, AS Sicilia, Ever Ursula, Vancouver, Bella Trix-I, Ulanga, SCF Pioneer, Fortune, Green Belt, Chem Venus, SOL and Pluto Leader carrying containers, tankers, chemical and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were eleven vessels viz. Wan Hai-611, Botany Bay, Baltic Bridge, MP The Belichick, Chem Venus, DM Emerald, Al-Mahboobah, Dione, Mohar, Grace and KSL Hua Yang carrying containers, tanker, chemical, fertilizer, cement, clinker and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Ince Karadeniz carrying wheat expected to sail on Monday while another ship namely Patra carrying wheat is expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are three ships namely Baltic Bridge, MP The Belichick and Constantinos carrying containers and mogas respectively expected to sail on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

There are two vessels viz. Szczecin Trader and Marianna carrying containers and rock phosphate respectively due to arrive on Monday while eight vessels viz. KMTC Colombo, Edison, CSL Sophie, Ginga Kite, Eva Usuki, Oriental Freesia, Haein Hope and Ithomi carrying containers, tankers and wheat respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 186,403 tonnes comprising 120,984 tonnes of import cargo and 65,419 tonnes of export cargo including 5,916 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 120,984 tonnes includes 32,180 tonnes of coal; 24,721 tonnes of palm oil; 13,400 tonnes of wheat; 1,625 tonnes of LPG and 49,058 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 65,419 tonnes includes 2,073 tonnes of cement and 63,346 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,916 containers comprising of 2,582 containers import and 3,334 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There was one ship namely Celia carrying LPG sailed out to sea on Monday morning, while two ships namely APL New York and African Cheetah carrying containers and cement respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of nine ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, cement, wheat, LPG and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as fifteen vessels viz. MSC Cheryl-3, Pola Ariake, Galini, Dias, Ocean Rose, Rising Eagle, FJ Bianca, Stolt Glory, DM Jade, Gas Zeus, Gas Amazon, Al-Marrouna, Amar, Sloman Hebe and Elenore carrying containers, steel coil, coal, rice, wheat, chemical, LPG, LNG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Maersk Bentonvilli, MSC Cheryl-3, Pola Ariake, Stolt Glory and Al-Marrouna carrying containers, steel coil, chemical and LNG respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

There was one ship namely Maersk Bentonvilli carrying containers due to arrive on Monday while two ships namely Maersk Seletar and MSC Janis carrying containers respectively are due to arrive on Tuesday.

