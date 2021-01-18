Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conspiracy stands exposed as he got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win the elections, local media reported on Monday.

In a statement, Qureshi said that Pakistan will aggressively raise the Indian evil conspiracies and state terrorism at the every international forum. "The BJP government is bent upon undermining regional peace and stability for its political interests and to divert attention from internal affairs."

The foreign minister maintained that Pakistan has presented irrefutable evidence regarding Indian state terrorism. He pointed out the EU Disinfo Lab has further unmasked the evil face of India.

He urged the world community to seriously take cognizance of the evidence provided against New Delhi.

Referring to the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and voices are now being raised against India in the British parliament.

"Pakistan is desirous of peace in the region but India wants to stoke unrest." He said India is playing the role of spoiler in Afghanistan