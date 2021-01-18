Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

In the first phase, students of class 9 to 12, as well as O and A level students across Pakistan returned to schools on Monday.

In a tweet, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood wished luck to students who are resuming schools today. "Wish them the very best. Their future is our main priority," he tweeted.

All educational institutions across the country were shut down on November 26 amid the second coronavirus wave. After a high-level meeting on January 15 at the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the government decided to reopen educational institutions in phases.

In a presser, Mehmood announced that classes from 9 to 12 will begin on January 18. However, he further said, classes from 1-8 will start from February 1 instead of January 25. Universities and colleges will also reopen from February 1, the minister said.