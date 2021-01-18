Pakistan 10th most powerful military in world

ISLAMABAD: According to Global Firepower Index 2021 released this week, Pakistan Army is among the world’s 10 most powerful militaries in the world leaving behind Canada, Germany and Australia.

The Global Firepower ranked the armies of 138 countries by taking into consideration a number of factors including the diversity of each country’s weapons, manpower, population, geography and state of development.

The Global Firepower ranking utilises over 55 factors to determine a country’s PwrIndex score. The formula allows smaller, more technologically advanced countries to compete with larger, less developed ones.

A perfect PowrIndex score is 0.0000, which is realistically unattainable. The closer countries are to that number, the more powerful their military is.

As per the ranking, Pakistan has an estimated total of 1,204,000 military personnel. The United States holds first place in the ranking. Russia is second, and China is third.

The top ten also includes India, Japan, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Pakistan.

Here is a ranking of the world’s top 10 most powerful militaries in 2021, according to Global Firepower:

1 UNITED STATES: For 2021, United States is ranked 1 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0721.

2 RUSSIA: For 2021, Russia is ranked 2 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0796.

3 CHINA: For 2021, China is ranked 3 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0858.

4 INDIA: For 2021, India is ranked 4 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1214.

5 JAPAN: For 2021, Japan is ranked 5 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1435.

6 SOUTH KOREA: For 2021, South Korea is ranked 6 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1621.

7 FRANCE: France is ranked 7 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1691.

8 UNITED KINGDOM: For 2021, United Kingdom is ranked 8 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.2008.

9 BRAZIL: For 2021, Brazil is ranked 9 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.2037.

10 PAKISTAN: For 2021, Pakistan is ranked 10 out of 138 countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PowrIndx* rating of 0.2083.