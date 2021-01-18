ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 91.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 18.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 38.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 97.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 31.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pakistan 10th most powerful military in world

NNI 18 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: According to Global Firepower Index 2021 released this week, Pakistan Army is among the world’s 10 most powerful militaries in the world leaving behind Canada, Germany and Australia.

The Global Firepower ranked the armies of 138 countries by taking into consideration a number of factors including the diversity of each country’s weapons, manpower, population, geography and state of development.

The Global Firepower ranking utilises over 55 factors to determine a country’s PwrIndex score. The formula allows smaller, more technologically advanced countries to compete with larger, less developed ones.

A perfect PowrIndex score is 0.0000, which is realistically unattainable. The closer countries are to that number, the more powerful their military is.

As per the ranking, Pakistan has an estimated total of 1,204,000 military personnel. The United States holds first place in the ranking. Russia is second, and China is third.

The top ten also includes India, Japan, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Pakistan.

Here is a ranking of the world’s top 10 most powerful militaries in 2021, according to Global Firepower:

1 UNITED STATES: For 2021, United States is ranked 1 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0721.

2 RUSSIA: For 2021, Russia is ranked 2 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0796.

3 CHINA: For 2021, China is ranked 3 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.0858.

4 INDIA: For 2021, India is ranked 4 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1214.

5 JAPAN: For 2021, Japan is ranked 5 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1435.

6 SOUTH KOREA: For 2021, South Korea is ranked 6 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1621.

7 FRANCE: France is ranked 7 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.1691.

8 UNITED KINGDOM: For 2021, United Kingdom is ranked 8 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.2008.

9 BRAZIL: For 2021, Brazil is ranked 9 of 138 out of the countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PwrIndx* rating of 0.2037.

10 PAKISTAN: For 2021, Pakistan is ranked 10 out of 138 countries considered for the annual GFP review. It holds a PowrIndx* rating of 0.2083.

Pakistan Army weapons population manpower Global Firepower Index 2021 powerful military geography PowrIndex

Pakistan 10th most powerful military in world

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

PD unlikely to support smart metering system

Nations failing to fund climate adaptation: UN

Gunmen assassinate two Afghan women judges

Opposition parties accused of intimidating ECP

Covid-19: Consulate in Dubai helps 61,000 expats to return home

Stranded passengers return from Malaysia

Law enforcement officials brace for pro-Trump protests at state capitol buildings

Summary for sugar import being moved to ECC: Hammad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.