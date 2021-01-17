PTI prepares software to detect horse-trading during Senate polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter has claimed to develop a software for detecting horse-trading during the forthcoming Senate elections.

The PTI Sindh chapter made efforts to stop horse-trading through a ‘software’ that will generate unique voting patterns to each member of provincial assembly (MPA) ahead of Senate polls.

PTI Sindh leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi claimed that different voting patterns will be issued to all MPAs during Senate elections. He said that the software has the capability to detect the violation of the voting pattern by lawmakers.