New era of real change in Punjab begins, says CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a new era of real change in Punjab has been started.

"First-time projects have been designed according to the needs of people with the consultation of public representatives. Backward areas are being turned into developed ones. New universities and hospitals are being set up in far-flung areas. Every city will be given a separate development package," he said in a statement issued on Saturday.

He said that personal like and dislike affected the development projects in past and resources were wasted by ignoring the public priorities. "The incumbent government has focused on the unison development of every area. Everyone is being taken on board for sustainable development and prosperity of the people," he concluded.