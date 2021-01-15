Petrol price increased by Rs3.2 liter

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday increased the prices of petrol by Rs. 3.20 per liter, which now would be sold at Rs. 109.20 per liter with effective from January 16 against its existing prices of Rs. 106 per liter.

According to notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the price of High Speed Diesel has been raised from Rs. 110.24 per liter to Rs. 113.19 per liter, an increase of Rs. 2.95 per liter.

Likewise the price of kerosene oil has been increased from Rs. 73.65 per liter to Rs. 76.65 per liter, showing hike of Rs. 3 per liter while the price of Light Diesel oil has been increased by Rs. 4.42 per liter, from Rs. 71.81 per liter to Rs. 76.23 per liter.

The prices would remain effective till January 31,2021, the notification added.