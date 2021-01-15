ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Africa's Zuma snubs anti-graft panel again

  • Zuma, 78, has played cat-and-mouse with the commission since it was set up in 2018 to investigate looting of state coffers during his nine-year tenure.
  • He reappeared briefly before the commission in November to demand that the its chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo
AFP 15 Jan 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma will not appear before a judicial panel probing alleged graft during his time in office, his lawyer said Friday, despite a court application seeking to compel him to testify.

Zuma, 78, has played cat-and-mouse with the commission since it was set up in 2018 to investigate looting of state coffers during his nine-year tenure.

The former leader has only testified to the panel once, in July 2019, but pulled out after a few days, saying he was being treated as an "accused" rather than as a witness.

He reappeared briefly before the commission in November to demand that the its chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, recuse himself.

The exasperated panelists issued a fresh summons starting on January 18 and filed an urgent Constitutional Court application to oblige him to comply.

But Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza on Friday told AFP the ex-president would not be appearing next week.

In a WhatsApp message, Mabuza explained that his client was waiting for the Constitutional Court to respond to the commission's application.

He is also holding out for the outcome of an application to set aside Zondo's refusal to recuse himself.

"We have informed the commission that President Zuma will not be appearing on Monday," Mabuza confirmed.

Zondo has not yet reacted to the announcement, which was widely expected.

Zuma, who became president in 2009, was forced to resign in 2018 over graft scandals centred around an Indian business family, the Guptas -- who won lucrative contracts with state companies and were allegedly even able to choose cabinet ministers.

He was succeeded by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has vowed to confront the "scourge" of corruption.

The so-called state capture commission was established to hear testimony from ministers, ex-ministers, government officials and business executives on alleged corruption under Zuma's tenure.

So far at least 30 witnesses have directly and indirectly implicated the former leader.

In the latest summons, he had been called to testify from January 18 to 22 and again from February 15 to 19.

Zuma is meanwhile also facing trial for allegedly receiving bribes in a multi-billion rand arms deal in 1999, when he was deputy president.

That trial is now scheduled to resume in February after postponements.

Jacob Zuma South African court anti graft

South Africa's Zuma snubs anti-graft panel again

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant: report

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters