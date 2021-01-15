Markets
EU awards 440,000 T maize, 51,072 T wheat imports under Ukraine quotas
- No imports were requested in a further 350,000 tonne quota tranche available for Ukrainian barley.
15 Jan 2021
PARIS: The European Union has awarded licences to import 440,000 tonnes of Ukrainian maize and 51,072 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat under its annual tariff-rate quota scheme, data published by the European Commission showed.
The maize volume was requested via a quota tranche offering 650,000 tonnes of Ukrainian maize this year, while the wheat was sought in a tranche of 1 million tonnes, the data showed.
