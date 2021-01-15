Malaysian authorities seize PIA's aircraft at Kuala Lumpur Airport as part of legal dispute

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft was held back in Malaysia over a legal dispute between the national flag carrier and a firm pending in a UK court.

The development was made public by the PIA via tweet stating: “A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.”

“The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalised,” it added.

Furthermore, the national carrier’s statement said, “It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged the support from Government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels.”

The PIA plane was seized on the orders of a local Malaysian court over the non-payment of aircraft lease dues, local media reported.