ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices climb on Chinese data, dollar weakness

• Oil market pauses after hitting 11-month high earlier this week • China reports most new Covid-19 cases in...
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

• Oil market pauses after hitting 11-month high earlier this week

• China reports most new Covid-19 cases in more than 10 months

• China's crude imports hit record on stockpiling, new refineries

• US crude stockpiles drop, fuel inventories build

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, boosted by a weak dollar and bullish signals from Chinese import data but pressured by renewed worries about global oil demand due to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and new lockdowns in China.

Brent crude oil futures rose 26 cents, or 0.5%, to $56.32 a barrel by 1:09 p.m. ET (1809 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 54 cents, or 1%, to $53.45.

The US dollar index slumped to session lows after comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on interest rates.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.

Raising hopes of increased oil demand was a hefty US COVID-19 relief package, which President-elect Joe Biden is due to unveil on Thursday.

China's total crude oil imports rose 7.3% in 2020, with record arrivals in the second and third quarters as refineries expanded operations and low prices encouraged stockpiling, customs data showed.

Still, the world's second-largest oil consumer reported its biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months.

Governments across Europe have announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns, with vaccinations not expected to have a significant impact for the next few months.

"The complex remains in pause mode, a development that should not be surprising given the magnitude of the oil price gains that have been developing for some 2-1/2 months," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said.

Global benchmark Brent hit an 11-month high just below $57 on Tuesday, bolstered by Saudi Arabia's plans to limit supply.

"Global oil demand improvement during the next few months may well be intersecting with reduced production as the Saudis initiate their voluntary cuts at a time when US shale producers are showing reluctance in boosting output in response to higher prices."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its forecast for world demand unchanged, saying oil use will rise by 5.9 million barrels per day this year to 95.91 million bpd, following a record 9.75 million bpd contraction last year due to the pandemic.

Oil producers face an unprecedented challenge balancing supply and demand as factors including the pace and response to COVID-19 vaccines cloud the outlook, said an official at the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Saudi Arabia, for example, is throttling oil supply to some Asian buyers, refinery and trade sources told Reuters, while Russia plans to ramp up output this year, according to Russian media.

"The Saudi cuts are priced in since last week, even a bit more than was reasonable under market conditions, and a rationalisation of prices was overdue," said Rystad oil market analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen.

"Seeing COVID-19 infections rise in China by the largest margins in a long time is alarming for the market and, combined with strict ongoing lockdowns in Europe, may affect oil demand much more than initially anticipated in the first quarter."

Brent's six-month backwardation, whereby contracts for later delivery are cheaper, fell to its lowest since Jan. 5, indicating bullish sentiment easing.

Oil prices climb on Chinese data, dollar weakness

LNG supply: Two virtual pipeline firms granted provisional licence

Five wind power projects: Sindh govt urges Power Division to notify tariffs

CCoE accords approval to CTBCM plan

Step towards resolution of water disputes taken

US imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, CNOOC

Xi pens letter to Starbucks tycoon to promote trade

PSM revival: Privatisation Division to float EOIs in March

Govt says ready to deal with PDM challenge

ECC meets today: Waiver of sugar taxes high on 6-point agenda

Virus investigation: WHO team arrives in Wuhan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.