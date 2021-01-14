ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Morocco's economy to grow 4.6pc in 2021 -planning agency

  • The forecast is based on assumptions of an improvement in foreign and domestic demand in addition to an average cereal yield of 7.5 million tonnes.
  • Lower tax revenues and higher subsidies to ease the impact of COVID-19 pushed Morocco's fiscal deficit to 7.4% in 2020.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

RABAT: Morocco's economic growth should rebound by 4.6% in 2021 after contracting by 7% last year under the double impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a drought, the planning agency said on Thursday.

The forecast is based on assumptions of an improvement in foreign and domestic demand in addition to an average cereal yield of 7.5 million tonnes, the agency said in a report.

Recent abundant rainfall augurs well for this year's agricultural yield, refilling dams after two consecutive years of drought that undermined farm output.

Lower tax revenues and higher subsidies to ease the impact of COVID-19 pushed Morocco's fiscal deficit to 7.4% in 2020, more than twice the targeted 3.5% of GDP. It is expected to shrink to 6% of GDP this year as tax and non-tax revenues rise.

Public debt is expected to surge to 95.6% of GDP in 2021 due to external borrowing, however, while the current account deficit is seen increasing to 3.3% of GDP as imports continue to outweigh exports.

Last year, Morocco drew on an International Monetary Fund liquidity line worth $3 billion and tapped the bond market twice, raising 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in September and $3 billion in December.

That helped offset a drop in hard currency inflows resulting from a 55% contraction in tourism revenues in 2020 and a drop in foreign direct investment.

Inflation is forecast to pick up to 1.1% in 2021 from 0.1% in 2020, the planning agency said, while the unemployment rate would stand at 11.1% in 2020 from 12.8% in 2020.

COVID 19 Morocco's economic growth Lower tax revenues Morocco GDP

Morocco's economy to grow 4.6pc in 2021 -planning agency

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters