Appointment of legal counsel: Indian Govt not serious in Kulbhushan Jadhav's matters: IHC CJ

  • Justice Minallah says the Indian High Commission has not appointed a counsel yet despite being sent notices four times
  • The court directed the federal government to contact the Indian government again and adjourned the hearing till February 3
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 14 Jan 2021

(Karachi) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered the federal government to contact the Indian government again regarding the appointment of legal counsel to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, high court’s larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, conducted the hearing of a case related to the appointment of a defence lawyer for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The judge remarked that the Indian High Commission has not appointed a counsel yet despite being sent notices four times. The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the Indian government is apparently not serious in Jadhav’s matters.

The court directed the federal government to contact the Indian government again and adjourned the hearing till February 3.

In its last hearing, the IHC gave another chance to India to appoint a counsel for spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The court was informed by Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan that the government was doing everything to ensure the International Court Justice's (ICJ) directives.

The ICJ had directed Pakistan to inform Jadhav of his rights under Article 36 and grant India consular access. The court had also ruled that Pakistan should review the case while considering its laws.

However, the AG said, New Delhi had raised several objections and deliberately did not want to be part of the court proceedings.

Earlier on July 17, 2019, the International Court of Justice had rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

The ICJ also asked Pakistan to review Jadhav's death penalty.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested by authorities from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016. During the investigation, he confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives.

He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

