China's Xi asks Starbucks' Schultz to help promote US-China cooperation
State broadcaster CCTV said Xi made the remarks in a message when replying to Schultz.
14 Jan 2021
SHANGHAI: Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged Starbucks' former chairman Howard Schultz and the coffee company to play an active role in promoting US-China trade cooperation and bilateral ties, state media reported on Thursday.
State broadcaster CCTV said Xi made the remarks in a message when replying to Schultz, who also holds the honorary title of Starbucks' chairman emeritus.
