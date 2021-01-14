Copper eases on stronger dollar

HANOI: Copper prices fell on Thursday, as a stronger dollar buoyed by stimulus hopes and higher US yields made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.4% to $7,981 a tonne by 0328 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.2% to 58,720 yuan ($9,075.73) a tonne.

The dollar extended its rebound from near three-year lows against major peers, supported by higher US yields, as President-elect Joe Biden prepared to outline his plans for massive fiscal stimulus.