Broadsheet gives charge sheet against Imran, Musharraf: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Broadsheet Company gave a charge sheet against Prime Minister Imran Khan and former dictator Pervez Musharraf.

Talking to media, here Wednesday, the PML-N spokesperson while addressing Imran Khan said, “If there is a little bit of moral courage, you will know that Broadsheet has given a charge sheet against you and a dictator Musharraf, as Rs6 billion were given to a private firm to file a case against an elected prime minister.”

She said, “You will have to answer now, don’t show us a circus. National treasury is being looted and destroyed. You should be ashamed.” The PML-N leader said, “Now no answer will come who gave Rs6 billion to the company registered six months ago. Broadsheet Company was given a list and tasked to make cases against political rivals.” “Nation wants to know who is negotiating with Broadsheet,” she questioned.

Marriyum said Imran Khan should now answer the questions on the Broadsheet case. “Nawaz Sharif gave all the details of his 40 years in four years. Now it is your turn to answer the questions,” she said.

The PML-N Senator Musaddiq Malik said on the occasion he was never a part of Pervez Musharraf’s government. “I only voluntarily formulated a strategy on human development during Musharraf’s tenure,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021