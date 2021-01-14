Marine Group of Cos presents revenue enhancement plans to Swati

KARACHI: Marine Group of Companies made presentations on the proposed plans for freight trains business to Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister for Railways, during his recent visit to the Group. Aasim A Siddiqui, Chairman of the Group welcomed the minister while Sharique Siddiqui, Chief Executive of Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT) and Jawaid Siddiqui, Chief Operating Officer of Pakistan Intermodal Limited (PIL) made presentations providing a brief of the steps which, if taken with the help of private sector, can help generate substantial amount of additional revenues for Pakistan Railways.

Shariq Siddiqui in his presentation focused on how the laying down of a 6- kilometre track to connect PIBT with the Jumma Goth junction will not only significantly increase the revenue to PR but this dedicated track will help minimize the environmental issues and reduce transportation cost of coal.

Jawaid Siddiqui in his presentation highlighted that opportunities can be harnessed by Pakistan Railways, with the help of the private sector, by using the existing set of freight wagons locomotives and without additional investments to be made by Railways.

Azam Khan Swati, accompanied on this visit by Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, MNA and Nisar Ahmed Memon, Chief Executive of Pakistan Railways, deeply appreciated the presentations and plans aimed at generating additional revenues for Pakistan Railways. He displayed his pleasure on wide ranging knowledgeable session with the Marine Group management and assured commitment to move ahead with the private sector for immediate and out-of-the-box freight trains business solutions in the best interest of Pakistan Railways.—PR

