ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Marine Group of Cos presents revenue enhancement plans to Swati

Updated 14 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Marine Group of Companies made presentations on the proposed plans for freight trains business to Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister for Railways, during his recent visit to the Group. Aasim A Siddiqui, Chairman of the Group welcomed the minister while Sharique Siddiqui, Chief Executive of Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT) and Jawaid Siddiqui, Chief Operating Officer of Pakistan Intermodal Limited (PIL) made presentations providing a brief of the steps which, if taken with the help of private sector, can help generate substantial amount of additional revenues for Pakistan Railways.

Shariq Siddiqui in his presentation focused on how the laying down of a 6- kilometre track to connect PIBT with the Jumma Goth junction will not only significantly increase the revenue to PR but this dedicated track will help minimize the environmental issues and reduce transportation cost of coal.

Jawaid Siddiqui in his presentation highlighted that opportunities can be harnessed by Pakistan Railways, with the help of the private sector, by using the existing set of freight wagons locomotives and without additional investments to be made by Railways.

Azam Khan Swati, accompanied on this visit by Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, MNA and Nisar Ahmed Memon, Chief Executive of Pakistan Railways, deeply appreciated the presentations and plans aimed at generating additional revenues for Pakistan Railways. He displayed his pleasure on wide ranging knowledgeable session with the Marine Group management and assured commitment to move ahead with the private sector for immediate and out-of-the-box freight trains business solutions in the best interest of Pakistan Railways.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Marine Group of Cos presents revenue enhancement plans to Swati

Trump impeached by US House

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

New York City to end Trump contracts over riot

Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law

Pakistan proposes plan to combat violent Hindutva ideology

First US federal execution of woman in decades

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.