ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NICVD refutes allegation of corruption

Updated 14 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The spokesperson of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) issued on Wednesday a statement refuting all allegations of corruption at the facility.

The allegations were made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh during a press conference on Tuesday.

In the statement, the spokesman said that the allegations were made to serve “political interests.”

It further pointed out that Haleem Adil Sheikh, who had cited details from a report of the auditor general, failed to acknowledge that the report included just observations and the irregularities outlined in it were not yet proved. The Auditor General also issues reports on such observations to government departments.

The spokesman of NICVD further questioned the rationale behind the allegations, stating that how could be corruption rampant in an institution which had provided medicals services to over 2.3 million people for free during the past year.

“All allegations against the NICVD and its director, Prof. Nadeem Qamar, are false,” the spokesman contended, adding that Prof. Qamar had been appointed as the hospital’s head after the fulfilment of all legal requirements.

It stated that the opposition in Sindh should stop targeting the NICVD “just to put down the provincial government.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NICVD refutes allegation of corruption

Trump impeached by US House

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

New York City to end Trump contracts over riot

Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law

Pakistan proposes plan to combat violent Hindutva ideology

First US federal execution of woman in decades

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.