NICVD refutes allegation of corruption

KARACHI: The spokesperson of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) issued on Wednesday a statement refuting all allegations of corruption at the facility.

The allegations were made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh during a press conference on Tuesday.

In the statement, the spokesman said that the allegations were made to serve “political interests.”

It further pointed out that Haleem Adil Sheikh, who had cited details from a report of the auditor general, failed to acknowledge that the report included just observations and the irregularities outlined in it were not yet proved. The Auditor General also issues reports on such observations to government departments.

The spokesman of NICVD further questioned the rationale behind the allegations, stating that how could be corruption rampant in an institution which had provided medicals services to over 2.3 million people for free during the past year.

“All allegations against the NICVD and its director, Prof. Nadeem Qamar, are false,” the spokesman contended, adding that Prof. Qamar had been appointed as the hospital’s head after the fulfilment of all legal requirements.

It stated that the opposition in Sindh should stop targeting the NICVD “just to put down the provincial government.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021