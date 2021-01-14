PSDP: NA body partially approves budgetary proposals

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing on Law and Justice on Wednesday partially approved budgetary proposals of the ministry relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2021-22.

The 43rd meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held under the chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana here on Wednesday.

The Committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of the previous meeting held on 18th November, 2020, and deferred the agenda No 2 till its next meeting.

The Committee considered, budgetary proposals of the Ministry of Law and Justice relating to the PSDP for the financial year 2021-22.

After detail deliberations, the Committee unanimously recommended approval of the PSDP except some of projects.

The Committee directed the ministry to provide detailed briefing along with site maps (if required) for the deferred projects in the next meeting.

The Committee considered, The Constitution (Twenty Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Government Bill), and deferred the same till its next meeting.

The Committee showed its displeasure for failure of ministry to comply with various recommendations given by the Committee including failure of the ministry to provide brief well before the time as prescribed under the rule.

The Committee further recommended that the matter of failure to provide the brief be inquired by the secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice to fix responsibility and proceed against the responsible officer/official under E&D Rules.

It was further recommended that the responsible officer/official be also suspended immediately and copy of the suspension order will also be endorsed to the secretary, Standing Committee on Law and Justice for information of the Committee.

Atta Ullah, Kishwar Zehra, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khail, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch, Junaid Akbar, Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibrahim, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Hussain Tariq, Dr Nafeesa Shah, Naveed Qamar, Aliya Kamran besides the secretary Ministry of Law and Justice and special secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan and the representative of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives along with their staff, attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021