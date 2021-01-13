World
U.S. Senate will not convene this week amid Trump impeachment: McConnell spokesman
- The House is expected to vote Wednesday on impeaching Trump following last week's riot in the U.S. Capitol.
13 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not use emergency powers to immediately reconvene the chamber this week as the House moves forward with its vote on President Donald Trump's impeachment, his spokesman said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.
The House is expected to vote Wednesday on impeaching Trump following last week's riot in the U.S. Capitol, and House Democratic leaders have said they could send it to the Senate as soon as this week.
Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law
U.S. Senate will not convene this week amid Trump impeachment: McConnell spokesman
Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan
RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC
"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor
Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM
Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’
Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump
Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms
Read more stories
Comments