Murad shares details of properties owned by Fazal in frontmen's names

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday shared details of the properties worth billions of rupees owned by Jamiat-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the names of his frontmen in the country.

Maulana Fazl had also made investment abroad and bought properties in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through his frontmen and he would provide their detail along with testimony of the frontmen, he said while addressing here a press conference.

Flanked by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed alleged that Maulana Fazl had plundered billions of rupees from the national exchequer through his frontmen when he was a public office holder during the past regimes.

He did not spare the sacred religious obligation of Haj and got allotted big Haj quotas to the companies owned by Abdullah and Ibrar Shah in return for commission, the minister claimed.

He said Maulana's frontman Rauf Mama bought 88 kanals land in Shor Kot and 1,000 kanals land in Wanda Madad of Dera Ismail Khan district in the name of his driver Abdullah from Nawaz Mehsud.

Similarly, another frontman Din Muhammad, a class four employee, had a bungalow worth Rs 40 million in Defence Colony of D I Khan, while Abdullah Wazir had 400 kanals land in Civil Rock in his name for Maulana, he added.

He said Maulana's frontmen Gul Zarif and Din Islam had two plots of one kanal and 32 marlas respectively on Bannu Road, D I Khan, and five shops. They also had 600 kanals land valuing Rs 4 million per kanal on Tank Road in their names for Maulana.

He said Qari Ashraf, another frontman of Maulana, had bought properties in Gilani Town in the names of his gunman Asif and his brother Ashfaq Ahmed, a class four employee. The latter also had three oil trollies in his name for Maulana's son Asad Mahmood.

Maulana's frontman Haji Abdul Samad owned a two-kanal bungalow, he added.

The minister said Muhammad Ramazan and his son, who was an Xen, and Ihsan, a Wapda employee, also worked as Maulana's frontmen.

Ramazan owned a plaza on Bannu Road and a bungalow worth Rs 40 million in front of D I Khan Tablighi Markaz for Maulanad, he said, adding Fazal Patwari had helped Maulana Fazl and his frontmen in all the land deals.

Murad Saeed claimed that Maulana Fazl had two plots and a plaza in the name of his frontman Eid Gul Mengal in Muaza Noon at the entry point of Islamabad. The plaza had been sold, he added.

He said Maulana Fazl and Akram Durrani had joint property at Chak Shahzad (Islamabad) in their frontmen's names, which they had sold for Rs 3 billion. They also had joint 200-kanal land elsewhere, he added.

He said the JUI-F chief had kept mum about his meetings with foreign lobbyists. It was Maulana, who had tried to put the Kashmir issue on the back-burner by staging a sit-in in Islamabad last year.

On the one hand Maulana Fazl always spoke against Israel in public meetings, and on the other he had sent his party's leader along with a delegation to the Jewish state, he added.

Murad Saeed said once Maulana had requested the US ambassador to help him become the prime minister. Maulana even remained involved in the supplies to NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation).

He said all the details of Maulana's corruption were with the accountability institutions. But Maulana and his frontmen were avoiding to join investigations being carried out by the National Accountability Bureau despite receiving notices, he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized both the Kashmir and Palestine issues. The United Nations Security Council had discussed the Kashmir dispute thrice after the lapse of over 50 years. However, it was during the Nawaz Sharif government an effort was made to establish relations with Israel by involving a JUI-F leader, he added.