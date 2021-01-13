ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
Raja Basharat for improving working of cooperatives deptt

  • The meeting reviewed development plans and assets of the department while the secretary Cooperatives gave a briefing.
APP 13 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Punjab Raja Basharat on Wednesday said effective measures should be adopted for improving working of the Punjab's Cooperatives Department .

Chairing a meeting of the Cooperatives Department at the Civil Secretariat here, he directed that the process of transparent auction of department owned properties free from court cases should be started immediately.

The meeting reviewed development plans and assets of the department while the secretary Cooperatives gave a briefing.

The meeting decided to bring legal amendments for the use of frozen funds of the department.

The proposal to set up a Cooperative Development Fund to consolidate all scattered funds was agreed upon.

It was also decided to set up a board of directors to auction properties of the department and make effective use of available funds.

